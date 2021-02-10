Letter: Vaccines, the moral dilemma

The latest news on the vaccine front in Pima county is that our future supply of doses will be cut by 40%, despite that there wasn't even enough to start with. Teachers are priortized in order to open schools, and some people are faking having an essential job to jump the line. Others are driving to Phoenix to beat the 75+ year age limit placed on Pima county, because Maricopa county seems to have plenty available. Some doses are discarded because people register and don't show up. Meanwhile, my 80 and 93 year old parents weren't able to get a vaccine appointment until March. I guess that shows where the priorities lie in Pima county. Get those businesses and schools open, and let the most vulnerable go unprotected. Society is judged by how we treat our elderly and disabled, and it's not a pretty picture in Arizona.
Bonnie Gibson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.