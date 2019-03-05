Maybe we are on the same side?
I am a pharmacist and I am often asked about side effects of medications so people can make decisions about their medications.
So, I looked up the package insert for the triple MMR vaccine to see what the risks were. It listed many side effects ranging from mild to severe but unlike every other drugs insert it did not list what percentage of subjects suffered from each side effect. In addition there were no studies more recent than 1998 cited.
So, I am asking all of those who are so convinced of the safety of these vaccines that they advocate immunization against the will of the parents, to tell me where you got your information.
I am a pharmacist and I know how to evaluate studies. I want people to vaccinate their children. And I want them to feel comfortable doing so.
Janice Voigt
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.