Letter: Vail Graduation Celebrants Display Antisocial Pandemic Behavior
Letter: Vail Graduation Celebrants Display Antisocial Pandemic Behavior

The photographs in today’s Breaking News of the Cienega High School graduation at the Tucson Dragway blew my mind. I had read in the Star, with interest and admiration, about how some mothers of Vail high school graduates had implemented the idea to enable a "pandemic safe" community celebration of their kids’ graduations. My admiration turned to horror and disdain when I saw the photos of friends and family clustered cheek by jowl along the dragway rail without masks. Didn’t they know we’ve got a deadly pandemic?

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

