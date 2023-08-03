In a world where headlines are dominated by worldwide record heat waves, human -caused climate change , and Arizona's questionable future water availability, the City of Glendale has approved a mega resort which will use a minimum of 5 million gallons of water. Brilliant!! But unfortunately, very typical of Arizona and the other states of the Southwest disregard of the circumstances and science that is right in front of their faces. Cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas need to wake up and realize that this type of development is unsustainable and will eventually fail miserably.