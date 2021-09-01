Letter: Vail School Board Revolt

Mr. Steller’s article about a “Revolt” against the Vail School District School Board is unfounded and inaccurate. He fails to point out that those “protesting” and voting for a new Board were mostly not Vail residents but rather out-of-towners. He should also be aware that the Vail School district has continuously been rated an A+ district which is the real reason there were not enough signatures for a recall. Also, there is a reason that Vail is one of the fastest growing areas in the Tucson Metropolitan area. We do not like what Tucson has become and we want more for our children and ourselves, than it has to offer. Mr. Steller, please keep your politics out of Vail.
Jack Plett
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.