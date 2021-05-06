 Skip to main content
Letter: Vail school district protest
Reading about the Purple for Parents revolt at the Vail school district over the mask mandate made me wonder what our schools are teaching. Obviously these Purple parents know nothing about American history and the sacrifices of their predecessors. During WWII coffee, butter, sugar and many other items were rationed. Sacrificing was considered necessary. It was for the common good. Instead of whining about their rights most Americans learned to do without.

After 911, all commercial flights were suspended and on one could fly. We all knew it was necessary; we didn’t complain.

We are currently at war against Covid-19: *As of April 30, 2021, one of every 575 Americans has died from this virus.

And these purple parents are complaining about wearing masks in order to save the lives of teachers, staff and other people’s children!

I suspect their grandparents and great-grandparents would be appalled.

Sharon Olbert

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

