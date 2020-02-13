Letter: Value of Refugees and Immigrants,Rigobeto Otdonez,Jason Ramer and
View Comments

Letter: Value of Refugees and Immigrants,Rigobeto Otdonez,Jason Ramer and

Here are the 'winning' kids from your article on For the Love of Reading. Valeria Garcia, Yuliana Pedroza, Tanya Hernandez and Everett Martynec-Boley...not a Smith or a Jones among them. These are all kids from Prince Elementary, where my wife has volunteered for many years. I have volunteered at Amphi Middle School helping refugee kids learn English. The ones I had this week were from Malawi, Uganda, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Burundi.

We've both been so impressed with how hard these kids work and how they want to succeed. Reading this article and seeing the names of these kids emphasized the beauty of what had been America's welcoming of immigrants, and refugees from troubled countries.

How much better this was than the disgraceful policies of this administration. Let's hope that America once again, lives up to the words on the Statue of Liberty (and yes, I know they were added later, but should still be our moral stance).

Phil Lyons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News