Letter: Value RTA's contributions now and for the future

In response to recent letters regarding regional transportation, we appreciate input. Interestingly, requests for transit, bike and pedestrian improvements are being addressed by the 2006 voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority plan.
Beneficial roadway and multimodal projects funded by a countywide half-cent RTA tax provide the region with more flexibility and address priority needs. To date, 76 of 80 pedestrian crossings, 179 of 250 miles of sidewalks, and 366 of 550 miles of new bike lanes promised are built in addition to 17 completed corridors and nine partially completed corridors. Without RTA funding, the region would be absent the improvements which contribute toward environmental sustainability, plus expanded transit services would disappear.
In reality, the greater Tucson area would have much greater traffic congestion if regional voters had not acted in the spirt of regional cooperation.
Annually, the RTA contributes more than $90 million for transportation improvements, supplementing limited federal and state funds. Let’s value the RTA’s broad-based contributions and what a future RTA plan can deliver again.
Roger Craycraft, former member of the RTA citizens' oversight committee and a member of the current RTA citizens advisory committee
Green Valley