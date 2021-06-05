 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Value RTA's contributions now and for the future
View Comments

Letter: Value RTA's contributions now and for the future

  • Comments

In response to recent letters regarding regional transportation, we appreciate input. Interestingly, requests for transit, bike and pedestrian improvements are being addressed by the 2006 voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority plan.

Beneficial roadway and multimodal projects funded by a countywide half-cent RTA tax provide the region with more flexibility and address priority needs. To date, 76 of 80 pedestrian crossings, 179 of 250 miles of sidewalks, and 366 of 550 miles of new bike lanes promised are built in addition to 17 completed corridors and nine partially completed corridors. Without RTA funding, the region would be absent the improvements which contribute toward environmental sustainability, plus expanded transit services would disappear.

In reality, the greater Tucson area would have much greater traffic congestion if regional voters had not acted in the spirt of regional cooperation.

Annually, the RTA contributes more than $90 million for transportation improvements, supplementing limited federal and state funds. Let’s value the RTA’s broad-based contributions and what a future RTA plan can deliver again.

Roger Craycraft, former member of the RTA citizens' oversight committee and a member of the current RTA citizens advisory committee

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shaming the shamers

Re Pudge Johnson's May 24 letter "Sick of shamers always butting in." He apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming othe…

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News