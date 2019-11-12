I am surprised at the cavalier attitude toward vaping among the young. Vaping is a drug delivery system for the addictive drug nicotine, which is not harmless. It interferes with the functioning of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the body, directly damaging tegumental tissue: blood vessels, bladder, and skin. There is a reason smokers have a higher incidence of circulatory system disorders and bladder cancer as well as lung diseases. Young people who become addicted to nicotine through vaping are setting themselves up for future health problems.
Betty Feinberg
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.