Letter: Vaya con Dios Cafe poca cosa
It was yet another blow to learn that cafe.poca cosa is closing due to this demonic disease. 100 years ago my fellow judge Howard hantman and I would go to suzanna's.tiny place next to the Federal courthouse

Howard was a vegetarian but Suzanna always had something for him delicious.on the stove.

After.gourmet.magazine.discovered her, she rightfully became famous, but she never.changed. I remember one busy night during the gem show when she expressed her delight at seeing my wife and my familiar faces. For.visitors.and my children a return.to poca.cosa was a must..I only hope that oneday this will end and she will return. Tucson has lost yet a little more of our heritage

Let's all hope we.will oneday get it back

Larry Fleischman

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

