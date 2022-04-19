 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vehicle Idling

Editor:

I recently spent a week vacationing in Tucson. I observed drivers that were idling their vehicles while parked (not in traffic). Fuel is too expensive to waste. 12 million gallons of fuel is wasted every day by unnecessary idling in the U.S. (that’s over $54 million to big oil bottom line).

Since the introduction of electronic ignition/fuel injection (early 90’s) the facts about idling are: More fuel is consumed idling for 10 seconds than it takes to start a vehicle.

Two minutes of idling wastes enough fuel to cover a mile of travel. Vehicles today are designed for 50,000 starts (10 starts per day = 13.5 years).

Starting a vehicle adds about $10 per year in maintenance cost but idling 10 minutes per day = 60 hours per year and $200 or more in fuel cost.

Places to reduce or eliminate idling: cell phone use, delays like road construction and rail crossings, schools and avoiding drive throughs.

Check out idle free websites, like iturnitoff.com.

Stephen Kingsbury

Beaverton, OR

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

