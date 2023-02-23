Come on Rep. Ray Carter, what do you have against saving lives of constituents? A campaign against highway overhead safety signs! How petty. In 2021, some 1,120 peopled died on Arizona roads, far too many. Yet in 2021,over 14 TIMES that died of Covid-19 in Arizona, 16,000 of the same vulnerable seniors and powerless children you represent. Not to mention suffering. Got your shots early, perhaps citing Political Privilege? Slippery slope--give me a break. Distractions? If it's that easy, your already a dangerous driver. Sen. Kelly Townsend, "Seen in Communist China today!" Worthy of an Arizona State Senator, I think not. Lastly, Rep. Teresa Martinez, chiding ADOT for reminding U. S. Citizens of Election Day. How unpatriotic is that! Just to be clear, Madam, that was not a question, rather an exclamation. Guys get a life, focus on real-world problems, not Bumper Sticker Captions!