Letter: Vested interests attack voter initiatives

American democracy is under attack. In addition to gerrymandering and vote suppression, we in Arizona face well-organized attacks on our constitutional right to citizen initiatives and referenda. First, the Legislature enacted Section 19-102.01 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, requiring that, “persons using the initiative process must strictly comply with the constitutional and statutory requirements,” and then enacted no fewer than 67 strict statutory requirements.
This year, four citizen groups each collected an average of 420,000 signatures of voters dedicated to placing initiatives on the ballot. All four of these initiatives were hit by lawsuits by vested interests intent on preventing Arizona citizens from voting on them. Shady organizations declare that they are “exclusively for the promotion of social welfare” and, under 501(c)(4) of the IRS code, don’t have to pay taxes or disclose the names of their donors.
Filing a lawsuit to strike an initiative from the ballot is an attack against American democracy.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
