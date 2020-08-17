You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vested interests attack voter initiatives
View Comments

Letter: Vested interests attack voter initiatives

American democracy is under attack. In addition to gerrymandering and vote suppression, we in Arizona face well-organized attacks on our constitutional right to citizen initiatives and referenda. First, the Legislature enacted Section 19-102.01 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, requiring that, “persons using the initiative process must strictly comply with the constitutional and statutory requirements,” and then enacted no fewer than 67 strict statutory requirements.

This year, four citizen groups each collected an average of 420,000 signatures of voters dedicated to placing initiatives on the ballot. All four of these initiatives were hit by lawsuits by vested interests intent on preventing Arizona citizens from voting on them. Shady organizations declare that they are “exclusively for the promotion of social welfare” and, under 501(c)(4) of the IRS code, don’t have to pay taxes or disclose the names of their donors.

Filing a lawsuit to strike an initiative from the ballot is an attack against American democracy.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News