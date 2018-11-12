This Veterans Day I want to share my experience with an organization that has done so much for me and so many other veterans: Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, or TROT. TROT uses equine therapy- specially trained horses- to achieve therapy goals for injured veterans and children with special needs. I am a volunteer and a client who has used TROT’s services.
We learn proper equine care and horsemanship as well as search-and-rescue tracking skills. We work as a team, learning from each other as well as the instructors. This mimics the military experience of being a part of a unit, whether as a platoon, shipmates, or an aircrew. The low stress, supportive environment enables those with service-related emotional issues to focus on constructive and productive activities. From a physical standpoint, my flexibility and range of motion- especially in my hips and legs- are much improved.
Please support TROT with your time and donations. I believe it’s an extremely worthwhile community investment.
David Baker
East side
