In her recent eloquent opinion piece, “Veterans need more home care choices,” care worker Becca Caneloz made an impassioned argument for fulfilling the need for care options for our veterans.

Ms. Caneloz should direct this message to her Congressman, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, appointed to the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. It is from that committee that the help she calls for will emanate. Note that Rep. Ciscomani, a veteran himself, has not one but two major Department of Defense installations in his district, from which more veterans will be coming.