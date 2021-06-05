Letter: Veterans sacrificed so you can say no Re: June 2 Opinion “Mask refusal insults veterans.”

As a Marine veteran, I know Ms. Klumpp has it backwards about why our veterans sacrificed. People who served in the military sacrificed every day so you have the right to say no, especially when government overreaches into our basic liberties.
Wearing or not wearing the mask has everything to do personal freedom. If you did the research, masks did little to nothing to stop the virus. Even our esteemed Dr. Fauci said so in one of his recently released e-mails. I don’t care if she wears a mask for the rest of her life. It’s her right.
I think every day about how the progressives have destroyed our election integrity by throwing the whole system wide open. They don’t even want the most basic safeguards. This will allow them to cheat again.
The real wannabe dictator is currently residing in the White House. As of May 18, Biden has signed 45 executive order and 17 presidential memoranda. Biden is ruling by fiat. Shameful!
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.