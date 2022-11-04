Letter: Veterinary Program- U of A

Reading the article about the U of A Veterinary Medicine Program stirred several memories of our long time association with Reid Park Zoo. We've been members & supporters of the zoo since 1977. The article reminded us of the earlier days at the zoo & it's Vet, Dr. Thomas Miller. He was kindly referred to as "Doc" by staff & friends. He was a caring & compassionate healer of exotic animals, ranging from birds to elephants. He also was our Vet caring for our many animal companions at his practice. He was the Vet at Reid Park Zoo from 1969 - 2000, & passed away shortly after. Had he lived long enough to see it, we believe he would have taken professional pride in the current program. His mentorship of younger Vets helped to carry on the technologically advanced & science-based health care for exotic animals. There is a memorial plaque located in the heart of the zoo in his memory. A life well lived & remembered.