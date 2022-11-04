 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Veterinary Program- U of A

  • Comments

Reading the article about the U of A Veterinary Medicine Program stirred several memories of our long time association with Reid Park Zoo. We've been members & supporters of the zoo since 1977. The article reminded us of the earlier days at the zoo & it's Vet, Dr. Thomas Miller. He was kindly referred to as "Doc" by staff & friends. He was a caring & compassionate healer of exotic animals, ranging from birds to elephants. He also was our Vet caring for our many animal companions at his practice. He was the Vet at Reid Park Zoo from 1969 - 2000, & passed away shortly after. Had he lived long enough to see it, we believe he would have taken professional pride in the current program. His mentorship of younger Vets helped to carry on the technologically advanced & science-based health care for exotic animals. There is a memorial plaque located in the heart of the zoo in his memory. A life well lived & remembered.

People are also reading…

Marlene C. Skinner

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News