Again, I am in a quandary. Another article about ‘progress’ with the ‘costs’ and ‘benefits’ referred to in competing terms of what could be the environmental impact and what will be the economic impact. Firstly, and probably most importantly, why don’t we learn to live within our means and not sacrifice our environment for short term financial gain? Secondly, these are both presumably objective scientific opinions, what does it say about our values that we are virtually willing to face certain environmental devastation in terms of could and might, but imagine the mere possibility of short term profit in terms of will and must? But, yes, these are just rhetorical questions. Would that I could be here 100 years from now when all that is left are the military, their lackeys, and the abandoned assets of climate refugees. Cue clowns.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.