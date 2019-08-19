Look what will happen if Vigneto water usage drops the water table here in the Benson area. Lets look at 1,000 water wells that stop pumping because the water table drops. Lets say 10 well drillers come to the Benson area to each drill 100 wells deeper. At 4 days per job x 100 wells it would take 10 well drillers over a year working non-stop to do the job. 1,000 homes would be needing water delivered for people & livestock. Vigneto should supply each home with a 7,000 gallon semi truck water trailer & the cost to provide water during the drilling times. Along with the initial 1,000 semi truck water trailers + hundreds more trailers to take to the homes to rotate out for the empty water trailers. 28,000 Vigneto homes x 2 people per home flushing toilets twice a day = 112,000 toilet flushes a day.The only people out here that seem to support Vigneto are real estate agents & the Benson city council.
gary erickson
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.