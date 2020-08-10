Letter: Villa Hero?

In the Op Ed about Poncho Villa the author declares that “Villa was a hero” She conveniently glosses over the details of the events surrounding the Village of San Pedro de la Cueva. Does a hero execute all the military age men in the Village because they had the audacity to defend it? Does a hero use his pistol to kill Father Andres Flores, the Village Priest, while he was pleading for the lives of his Parishioners? Does a hero allow his men to pull American non combatant mining engineers off a train and murder 18 of them? Does a hero cross the border into Columbus, NM and attack a sleeping town killing 9 members of the US Army and 15 civilians including a pregnant woman and her unborn child while stealing supplies and burning down part of the town? I obtained this information from various sources including The Smithsonian, Wikipedia and the Archdiocese of Hermosillo. My definition of “hero” is obviously different than that of the OP Ed author.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
