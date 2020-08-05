Letter: Villa's statue

On January 10, 1916, five miles west of Santa Isabel, Chihuahua, Mexico. Col. Pablo Lopez serving under Poncho Villa stopped a train and executed Americans working for the ASARCO company out of Tucson. The number murdered is variously given at between 16 to 18 with one man escaping. Two months later Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 17 Americans and burning the town. This was purportedly done in an effort to obtain supplies and to provoke the American President into invading Mexico. There were various other raids against American civilians causing some deaths attributed to Villistas in Northern Mexico. It is hard to differentiate between heroes and villains in the Mexican Revolution but murdering Americans both above and below the border does not not rate Villa having a statue in Tucson. Let’s donate it to Mexico.
Gary Metz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
