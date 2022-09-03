Letter: Vince Leach

Vince Leach lost twice; first he was rejected by the voters in his personally gerrymandered LD17, then he lost his legal case against his Republican primary opponent in court. Sound familiar? As a voter in the old LD11, who Leach 'represented' for years in the Legislature, I know how he never listed or cared about his constituents. He is a Republican elitist who did his best to underfund public education in deference to his business friends who made money from charter/private schools. I say good riddance!!