 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vince Leach

  • Comments

Vince Leach lost twice; first he was rejected by the voters in his personally gerrymandered LD17, then he lost his legal case against his Republican primary opponent in court. Sound familiar? As a voter in the old LD11, who Leach 'represented' for years in the Legislature, I know how he never listed or cared about his constituents. He is a Republican elitist who did his best to underfund public education in deference to his business friends who made money from charter/private schools. I say good riddance!!

BUT, don't be fooled by the winner. Justine Wadsack , is a MAGA supporter and is as dangerous as they come to democratic values including public education.

Voters in LD17, please vote for a qualified candidate for the State Senate. Mike Nickerson, is a moderate Democrat who will listen to all regardless of political party. A refreshing change for the Arizona Legislature.

People are also reading…

Jeanne Herstad

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News