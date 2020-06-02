Letter: Violence is Not the Answer

Having lived in the Twin Cities thirty years before moving to Tucson, I have a personal interest in the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. It was an act of police brutality that has no excuse and the proper path has been taken by the city of Minneapolis in arresting and charging the officer who took his life. The ensuing rioting and looting has been done by people who have come into the community and taken advantage of the situation to advance their own agenda. This is seen as arrests have been made the nights following. All the arrests made one night in St. Paul were people from out of state. To think that riots in Tucson are directly associated with Floyd’s death is ludicrous. These people want to see violence, racial disturbance and defiance of authority in our country. They take advantage of issues like this. Violence is never the answer to injustice. This is not Tucson. We are better than this.
Martha White
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
