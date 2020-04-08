Letter: Virologist gives her take on COVID-19.

With all due respect to Michelle Manos in her Q & A with the Star, she is dead wrong when she says diagnostic tests are not at the top of the list right now. This goes against all evidence and other scientists' recommendations for the US and the World. While communications are important, the bigger and more important issues are to Test, Test, and more Tests, keeping people away from other people, and have adequate medical care available for everyone, not just for those that have insurance and can afford it. Germany now has the the lowest rate of COVD-19 cases, a fraction of what the rest of Europe has. Why? Because Germany has been testing EVERYONE. Germany also has one the finest healthcare systems in the world. Michel Manos sounds like Dr. Deborah Bix, Trump's COVD Communications Person who states just keep things calm and this will pass. Both are spreading bad information not based on science or facts. The Star is doing a dis-service by publishing this.
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
