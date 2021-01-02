 Skip to main content
Letter: VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS JOY
I want to thank the Star for its recent publication of "Holiday

Concert at San Xavier goes virtual." For the past 20 yearsI have sung at

the anual Christmas concert at San Xavier and it has brought me much joy.

The blending of the angelic soprano/alto voices of the Arizona Boys

with the tenor/bass voices of the men singing the makes for a unique sound.

The Ave Maria solo and the "O Holy Nigh

duet were inspirational. The accoustics at the mission are fantastic and

the ambiance of hundreds of candles makes for an un believable experince.

The procession of Peace-Peace by the boys and Silent Night by the men is

Unforgettable. I made my contribution several weeks ago and received the link. I

have viewed the video and listened to the beautiful music over and

over. Best Christmas gift ever. It has truy allowed me to experiencenvirtual

Christmas joy.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

