Letter: VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS JOY

VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS JOY
I want to thank the Star for its recent publication of "Holiday
Concert at San Xavier goes virtual." For the past 20 yearsI have sung at
the anual Christmas concert at San Xavier and it has brought me much joy.
The blending of the angelic soprano/alto voices of the Arizona Boys
with the tenor/bass voices of the men singing the makes for a unique sound.
The Ave Maria solo and the "O Holy Nigh
duet were inspirational. The accoustics at the mission are fantastic and
the ambiance of hundreds of candles makes for an un believable experince.
The procession of Peace-Peace by the boys and Silent Night by the men is
Unforgettable. I made my contribution several weeks ago and received the link. I
have viewed the video and listened to the beautiful music over and
over. Best Christmas gift ever. It has truy allowed me to experiencenvirtual
Christmas joy.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side