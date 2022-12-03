 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Virtual Reality vs Reality

Howard Fischer’s Nov. 29 article about Maricopa County certifying results while Cochise County refused to do so was enlightening. Particularly the last paragraphs which succinctly describe how two Cochise County Republican Supervisors' (and I paraphrase) utter stupidity may result in disenfranchising Cochise County voters and altering the final tallies for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Congressional District 6. What route will Tom Horne and Juan Ciscomani take as they stumble blindly through the haboob they conjured up? More seriously, what recourse do Cochise County voters have if the political hari-kari act works?

Whatever the outcome in Cochise County, the state and the nation require bipartisan common sense from Arizona’s executive branch, state legislature, Congressional delegation, and the Arizona Supreme Court. Time to ditch the virtual reality headsets and get to work.

Polly Parks

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

