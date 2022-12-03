Letter: Virtual Reality vs Reality

Howard Fischer’s Nov. 29 article about Maricopa County certifying results while Cochise County refused to do so was enlightening. Particularly the last paragraphs which succinctly describe how two Cochise County Republican Supervisors' (and I paraphrase) utter stupidity may result in disenfranchising Cochise County voters and altering the final tallies for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Congressional District 6. What route will Tom Horne and Juan Ciscomani take as they stumble blindly through the haboob they conjured up? More seriously, what recourse do Cochise County voters have if the political hari-kari act works?