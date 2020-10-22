 Skip to main content
Letter: Virus safety = masks + handwashing, not disposable takeout!
The risk of transmitting respiratory (droplet/airborne) viruses like COVID-19 and common flu/colds is best mitigated by: 1. self-isolating as much as possible, to reduce the overall public number of potential contact points. 2. Wearing a mask if you must be out, to reduce your adding to (exhalation) or picking up from (inhalation) that community viral load. 3. Washing hands before food prep or eating, after using the bathroom, coughing/sneezing, etc. just as all good hygiene practices dictate, to reduce the spread of many microbial diseases, including the bacteria that often cause food poisoning. Unnecessary fear of fomite transmission (from touching contaminated items) only contributes to the continued scourge of plastic pollution from the single-use takeout containers, straws, utensils, and cups/lids that many municipalities had been transitioning away from. Refillable, reusable, deposit-based solutions must accompany our newfound sidewalk-dining experiences and walkable streets.

camille kershner

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

