Letter: Virus took our Old Life?

Re: the April 17 article "Reopening the world may take longer than we like."
I must respond when I read a patent absurdity in your paper. Megan McArdle states in her opinion column "the government didn't take your old life, the virus did." A lot of people would like us to believe that, but a virus is a germ that seeks first and foremost to live and reproduce like all living things. It is a purely natural phenomenon. What defines whether and how much of our old life will be preserved is how we react to that phenomenon. So far our reaction has been based on panic, generated initially by impartial and skewed data fed into faulty computer models and then spread by media.
I have read one small article in your paper about Sweden, where rational debate and common sense are still playing a part in the government's response to the virus. Their results to date are better than in some countries and worse than in others, but human dignity and basic freedoms have been preserved, so far.
Allen Hintz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
