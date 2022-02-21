 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ‘Virus update: 12 charts that show how COVID-19 is spreading in Tucson and Arizona’ by Lee Digital Content Center, Arizona Daily Star, January 29, 2022
View Comments

Letter: ‘Virus update: 12 charts that show how COVID-19 is spreading in Tucson and Arizona’ by Lee Digital Content Center, Arizona Daily Star, January 29, 2022

  • Comments

Dear Editor,

Thanks for the virus update, even more important to me with my granddaughter attending the University in Tucson. Sadly, these cycles of variant surges are likely to continue since low and middle income countries don’t have enough vaccine to make a difference. Fortunately, this is beginning to change, unfortunately at too slow of a pace to stop these variants from developing. Time to call the president and our members of Congress and ask them to step up the efforts to beat this pandemic globally, to help stop these variant cycles of new infections and deaths locally.

Willie Dickerson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Local-issues

Letter: Public Education

Given the decades long attack on public education by Arizona Republicans and their seeming preference for private and parochial schools, I wou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News