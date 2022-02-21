Letter: ‘Virus update: 12 charts that show how COVID-19 is spreading in Tucson and Arizona’ by Lee Digital Content Center, Arizona Daily Star, January 29, 2022

Dear Editor,
Thanks for the virus update, even more important to me with my granddaughter attending the University in Tucson. Sadly, these cycles of variant surges are likely to continue since low and middle income countries don’t have enough vaccine to make a difference. Fortunately, this is beginning to change, unfortunately at too slow of a pace to stop these variants from developing. Time to call the president and our members of Congress and ask them to step up the efforts to beat this pandemic globally, to help stop these variant cycles of new infections and deaths locally.
Willie Dickerson
Downtown
