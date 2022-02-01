Letter: Vise Mayor Lane Santa Cruz made a bad statement to the group: “We were not the ethnic mix she was looking for”.

Vote “NO”, C9-81-45C/36th and LaCholla. Public Relations meeting on Jan. 8, was very frustrating. Vise Mayor Lane Santa Cruz made a bad statement: “We were not the ethnic mix she was looking for”.
This 137-lot site plan is the densest plan to date and LSC stated she wants/approves this 20% increase of Density, from 113 to 137 lots. For over 42 years, PDSD/M&C has supported/protecting this 60 acres. LSC a “Yes” vote, has put this in writing to us many times “This site has come to M&C too many times and it is their time”.
“No one should be discriminated upon based on race, sex, and presence of disability”. Using FLD/RAC lots so small, they have no option but to go to 2-Story homes for this site that are non-ADA compliant Units. PDSD and LSC, are using discriminatory practices that are not helping our communities most vulnerable. Help Needed call your Mayor and Council now voting FEB. 8.
Dale Warner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.