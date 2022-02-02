 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Visit to TMC ER
Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremendously understaffed. The conditions are as stressful anything you can imagine possibly short of working in a military conflict zone. My hat is off and I truly want to thank everyone I dealt with - food service, technicians, nurses (especially the nurses) , and Doctors. Everyone (especially nurses) kept their calm and even their sense of humor. No one complained about the hand they had been given. They are doing a great job for us.

The best way to thank them for their service is not a letter to the editor. The right thing to do is get vaccinated. This is not about politics or freedom. ( I have the freedom not to help my neighbor if their house is burning but it isn't the right ting to do). Let's do what we can to help these good folks out. It is the right thing to do.

Jim Koweek

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

