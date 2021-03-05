Letter: Viva Romero!

I read with elation that the recall effort for Mayor Regina Romero has failed. From everything I have heard & read about her, she is a good mayor and is doing great things for our city.
In the same article I read with horror & dismay that the recall effort was instigated by Joseph Morgan, and that he was present at the Capitol insurrection and called it “a great day.” This is appalling, if not outright treason. In the past I have read articles by Morgan & found them to be off-kilter at best, rubbish at worst. I sincerely hope that the Star would no longer publish any of his writings. He does not deserve to have his anarchistic views disseminated, and we readers do not deserve to be subjected to his warped views. And we certainly do not need to give a forum to anyone who takes part in admittedly terrorist activities.
Klara Cserny
Southwest side
