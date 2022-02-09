 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Volunteerism
Letter: Volunteerism

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Food banks scramble for volunteers."

As a volunteer at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona I want to thank the Star for this article. As incredibly generous as the Tucson area has been throughout the pandemic, we are still in need of volunteers here at your local food bank for exactly the same reasons stated in the article. I have always found that volunteering is a two way proposition. I receive as much or more than I give. If you would like to find out more, visit www.communityfoodbank.org or email us at volunteer@communityfoodbank.org. Thanks again for the article and thank you to Southern Arizona for all you do.

Judy Browder

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

