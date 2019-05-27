While the final state budget is still debated, it is clear that tax cuts are coming. Hurray, most might say, we are getting back some of our hard earned money. That is a fundamentally flawed concept regarding taxes. We pay taxes so that the government can do what we expect it to do, addressing all the needs in the state. Individuals will not invest the extra money into social programs but will pocket it for their own purposes. This is despicable Reagonomics all over again, and again. The Republicans are just delirious about the ideology to cut the government, hence the taxes. For almost 40 years that false concept has deeply undermined all efforts to improve social welfare, schooling, infrastructure, health care, immigration, environment, etc., with very little to show off. Tax cuts are good for the few wealthy, and bad for all the rest of us. When will voters finally grasp that this approach only hurts the majority? Those are good Christians at the helm of our government, right?
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
