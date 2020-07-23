Letter: Vote because your life depends on it

I am 21 years old and I live with a number of chronic health conditions (T1 diabetes, hypothyroidism, PCOS). I am all too familiar with the shortfalls of our healthcare system, having cried tears of frustration while expressing my excruciating pain to doctors who rarely offered me anything, besides gas-lit condescension. At 14, I told my pediatrician I couldn’t climb a flight of stairs without collapsing. She looked at my mom and recommended a drug test.
Even with the private insurance that I’m lucky to have, I have perpetually had to fight for the type of insulin I need – fighting for coverage of hormonal treatments and nausea medicine is even more onerous. After all the fighting, it’s offensive to see politicians crusading to make illnesses more difficult to deal with and treatments more expensive for people like me. Everyday, my pain is exacerbated by representatives who have traded our livelihoods to pharmaceutical donors in return for money in their pockets. Vote – our lives depend on it.
Nikki Campbell
Downtown
