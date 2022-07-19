 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote by Mail

  • Comments

My wife and I have voted by mail since this was instituted in Arizona many decades ago. It’s easy and helpful, giving us more than adequate time to research and discuss candidates and issues, and is highly secure. It eliminates the possibility of missing a vote in person due to illness, travel, or unforeseen circumstances. I see that Keri Lake and other Republicans are using the elimination of vote by mail as one of her campaign promises. Great! I hope all Republican office seekers tout this as a major promise—-what could work better than running against a program that is used by 80+% of voters, and is wildly popular. Brilliant strategy. Welcome to the Losers Club (well deserved).

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows tha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News