Letter: Vote by Mail

My wife and I have voted by mail since this was instituted in Arizona many decades ago. It’s easy and helpful, giving us more than adequate time to research and discuss candidates and issues, and is highly secure. It eliminates the possibility of missing a vote in person due to illness, travel, or unforeseen circumstances. I see that Keri Lake and other Republicans are using the elimination of vote by mail as one of her campaign promises. Great! I hope all Republican office seekers tout this as a major promise—-what could work better than running against a program that is used by 80+% of voters, and is wildly popular. Brilliant strategy. Welcome to the Losers Club (well deserved).