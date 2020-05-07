Letter: Vote By Mail
View Comments

Letter: Vote By Mail

I don't expect a Republican official to support vote by mail given then fewer the votes cast the more chance they will continue to hold office.

Voting by mail has been a huge success everyplace it occurs. To try to claim it is not effective and opens up the process to more voters is absurd. The only real reason to try to stop it is to continue a advantage seen by the perpetrator of such a position. If you want to assure the true will of the American people voting by mail is the best ever way to do that that has been found and is very successful. NO one has found any real reason to claim "vote harvesting" is anything but a method to assure voters their votes are counted. I see vote by mail as the way of the future for all states and America . it totally screws up the republican efforts to stop voters from being able to vote.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News