Letter: Vote By Mail

I don't expect a Republican official to support vote by mail given then fewer the votes cast the more chance they will continue to hold office.
Voting by mail has been a huge success everyplace it occurs. To try to claim it is not effective and opens up the process to more voters is absurd. The only real reason to try to stop it is to continue a advantage seen by the perpetrator of such a position. If you want to assure the true will of the American people voting by mail is the best ever way to do that that has been found and is very successful. NO one has found any real reason to claim "vote harvesting" is anything but a method to assure voters their votes are counted. I see vote by mail as the way of the future for all states and America . it totally screws up the republican efforts to stop voters from being able to vote.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
