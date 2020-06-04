Letter: Vote by mail
View Comments

Letter: Vote by mail

I am not sure what Republicans are worried about vote by mail. With the COVID-19 pandemic I think it is very important to vote by mail.

Here in Arizona we have had the opportunity to vote by mail for quite a few years with little problems. Numbers show that Republicans have 80% signe up for PEVL and Democrats have 70% signed up so it seems Republicans like vote by mail in Arizona.

Matthew Nelson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News