Letter: Vote by mail

I am not sure what Republicans are worried about vote by mail. With the COVID-19 pandemic I think it is very important to vote by mail.
Here in Arizona we have had the opportunity to vote by mail for quite a few years with little problems. Numbers show that Republicans have 80% signe up for PEVL and Democrats have 70% signed up so it seems Republicans like vote by mail in Arizona.
Matthew Nelson
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!