Letter: Vote by Mail

Republicans don't like mail in voting. They have no answers to our problems, just unsolicited life advice.. They can only win an election by making it harder to vote.

Voting by mail is easy. When people see how easy it is to do and what it's like to actually have a say in the future they get hooked.

I believe all elections should be vote by mail. Give the voting board your address and they mail you a letter asking is you want to vote. If you do you sign and return the notice so they have your signature for verification and they sent you your ballot. No voting machines,no polling places, no drop boxes, no voter fraud.

When more people vote Republicans have to get better or perish.

Robert McNeil

Midtown