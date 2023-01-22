 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote by Mail

  • Comments

Republicans don't like mail in voting. They have no answers to our problems, just unsolicited life advice.. They can only win an election by making it harder to vote.

Voting by mail is easy. When people see how easy it is to do and what it's like to actually have a say in the future they get hooked.

I believe all elections should be vote by mail. Give the voting board your address and they mail you a letter asking is you want to vote. If you do you sign and return the notice so they have your signature for verification and they sent you your ballot. No voting machines,no polling places, no drop boxes, no voter fraud.

When more people vote Republicans have to get better or perish.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

The universal voucher ESA program is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earli…

Letter: Mark Finchem

Letter: Mark Finchem

Please take your phony cowboy persona and your phony conspiracy theories and ride off into the sunset. Arizona does not want you. We have had enough.

Letter: Arizona's Shame

Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't co…

Letter: Striving for Failure

Letter: Striving for Failure

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." These are words from Henry Ford.

Letter: Well Done, Governor

Letter: Well Done, Governor

I saw a headline in your paper that said, "Ducey's Leadership Reshaped the State." Sure enough, when I looked at a new version of the U.S. map…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News