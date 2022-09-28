 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Crazy!

  • Comments

The most important issues facing our country are the following in my opinion:

1. Getting to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s laptop! I’m hearing that they will find not only a Chinese lithium battery but maybe some old chewing gum!

2. Holding Hillary Clinton accountable for her emails. Like many, I think the guillotine is the correct punishment, don’t you?

3. Figuring out how the Democrat demons stole the election from Trump! I suspect the simple reason is that they voted for Biden in huge numbers and this is totally unacceptable!

4. That the midterm elections have been stolen already and Kerri Lake and Mark Fincham have evidence this is true from the Cyber Ninjas! They found the evidence at the bottom of Hunter Biden’s laptop, trust me!

Things like global warming, the war in Ukraine, fixing the disaster called our health care system, funding schools so they don’t create new Herschel Walkers, and so on really don’t matter!

People are also reading…

Vote Republican! Vote crazy!

Michael Seibold

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the…

Letter: Loss of respect

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the prin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News