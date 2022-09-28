Letter: Vote Crazy!

The most important issues facing our country are the following in my opinion:

1. Getting to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s laptop! I’m hearing that they will find not only a Chinese lithium battery but maybe some old chewing gum!

2. Holding Hillary Clinton accountable for her emails. Like many, I think the guillotine is the correct punishment, don’t you?

3. Figuring out how the Democrat demons stole the election from Trump! I suspect the simple reason is that they voted for Biden in huge numbers and this is totally unacceptable!

4. That the midterm elections have been stolen already and Kerri Lake and Mark Fincham have evidence this is true from the Cyber Ninjas! They found the evidence at the bottom of Hunter Biden’s laptop, trust me!

Things like global warming, the war in Ukraine, fixing the disaster called our health care system, funding schools so they don’t create new Herschel Walkers, and so on really don’t matter!

Vote Republican! Vote crazy!

Michael Seibold

Midtown