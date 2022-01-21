 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote Democratic?
View Comments

Letter: Vote Democratic?

  • Comments

The writer who would vote Democrat for the first time, thanks to Sinema, shouldn't be so sure of himself. Perhaps he voted for a Republican after all, perhaps a plant.

DUANE HARPET

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Real estate prices

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News