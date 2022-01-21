Letter: Vote Democratic?
- DUANE HARPET, Northwest side
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Tuesday, 1/13, Senator Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor where she gave an impassioned speech defending the Senate's long standing Fi…
Re: the Jan. 9 article "As lawmakers convene, election laws loom large."
Re: the Jan. 7 article "Fans must wear surgical style masks in McKale." In the sports section on January 7, there was an an article about Covi…
As a retired teacher, I have a suggestion that would not cost anything and would be better than cameras in classrooms, as one of our legislato…
The AZ Star featured a story written by Jamie Donnelly titled 'After a record-breaking year of homicides, Tucson police combat gun violence.' …
The frustration of fans attending events at McKale is directly attributable to muddled and inconsistent public health policy and messaging. Ma…
I just watched the Wednesday press conference with Tommy Lloyd. First, Coach Lloyd was a great hire. His answers are direct, insightful and in…
I was happy to see the article on Rescue Me Marana. There are more abandoned (for whatever reason) dogs and cats than Pima Animal Control Cent…
I picked up a copy of the over-priced Sunday Daily Star from a news rack and quickly remembered why I no longer subscribe. Turning to the op-e…
I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30…
Comments may be used in print.