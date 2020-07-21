Letter: Vote for Chris Nanos for Pima County Sheriff

I spent over 40 years with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and worked within each and every operational function. During my tenure, I had the distinction to have worked with Sheriff Chris Nanos. I watched as he developed an unparalleled compassion for the job. With his innovation, gentle guidance and leadership skills, Chris brought national limelight to a proud law enforcement agency. By his own right, Chris has extensive law enforcement experience having worked his way through every rank - from patrol deputy, to sheriff. He has the integrity and drive to carry the Pima County Sheriff's Department forward. Chris will ensure that this community is involved, as well as fairly and diversely represented in law enforcement issues. Transparency will be policy, not a reactive afterthought to questionable law enforcement behavior. A vote for Chris is a vote for trustworthy and unprejudiced policing in Pima County.
Richard (Rick) Kastigar
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
