Letter: Vote for Demion Clinco

I am a retired faculty member with 37 years of experience at Pima Community College. I am astonished at the unfounded accusations that are being made about the current chancellor and a board member candidate. Their backgrounds are impeccable and they are serving, and have been serving, Pima students and the Tucson community for years in a most exemplary fashion. Lee Lambert has been a wise and steadfast leader during his tenure and has restored the standing and reputation of PCC in every way. Demion Clinco, who has served on the Board of Governors for several years in a volunteer position, is a proven and dedicated civic servant. Enrollment needs to increase and students need to be supported above all. Programs to support the economic and social development of Pima County have been initiated. Faculty and staff have gotten raises. Demion Clinco is running for re-election to the BOG to support this progress and to keep it going. He has my vote.

Donna Taxco Tang

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

