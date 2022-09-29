 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Engel

Re: the September 20th Letter to the Editor "Juan Ciscomani for District 6."

I have read some inane letters in the past, but the one written by the South Tucson resident is one of the worst. She supports "a first-generation American and father of six" in the general election, as if these are qualifications for the office. Ciscomani's civic involvement is admirable but it doesn't trump (pardon the pun) Kirsten Engel's legislative experience. I also accessed his website and found the same tired Trumpian "conservative" playbook rhetoric: secure the border, ban all abortions, blah, blah, blah. A rubber stamp vote for McCarthy, and his other overlords, perhaps?

She slams Engel for being an "environmentalist", as if that were a bad thing. And then she saves the best for last, claiming that Engel's challenge to Ciscomani to stand up to "racist hate crimes fueled by tolerance of white supremacists." makes her a "divisive Progressive Democrat". Shouldn't we all, Democrats, Republicans and Independents strive to do this.

Jorge Tapia

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

