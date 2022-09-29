Letter: Vote for Engel

I have read some inane letters in the past, but the one written by the South Tucson resident is one of the worst. She supports "a first-generation American and father of six" in the general election, as if these are qualifications for the office. Ciscomani's civic involvement is admirable but it doesn't trump (pardon the pun) Kirsten Engel's legislative experience. I also accessed his website and found the same tired Trumpian "conservative" playbook rhetoric: secure the border, ban all abortions, blah, blah, blah. A rubber stamp vote for McCarthy, and his other overlords, perhaps?