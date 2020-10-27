 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Garbriella
Tip O'Neill liked to say that "all politics is local." My favorite local candidate is Gabriella Cazares-Kelly for Pima County Recorder. With all the tense hullabaloo over voting this year, we can all rest easy in future elections with her plan to protect and serve the voting citizens in our county. She will institute 21st Century Document Recording, and provide ballot text receipt confirmation, just to name two of her brilliant initiatives. Arizona will also be proud to vote in our first Native citizen to elected office. Indigenous Woman Coming Through!

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

