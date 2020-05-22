Letter: Vote for Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney
I will be voting for Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney in the August 4th Democratic primary. I ask you to do the same. I am a Professor of Practice at the University of Arizona's College of Law where I have taught criminal law courses for the last 10 years.

Jonathan Mosher has for many years successfully prosecuted the most dangerous offenders in our county, particularly those who harm children and other vulnerable persons. He also will expand drug treatment, victim assistance, and restorative justice programs, building upon Pima County's well-deserved reputation as a national leader. You can read about much more at Mosher2020.com.

In these challenging times, we have seen the danger of electing unqualified leaders. One of Jonathan's opponents has no experience as a prosecutor. We need our next County Attorney to be someone who has the knowledge and experience to do the job immediately. Jonathan Mosher is a tested prosecutor, experienced manager, and committed reformer. That is why he deserves your vote.

Hank Shea

West side

