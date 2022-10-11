 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Kris Mayes for Attorney General

I urge Arizona voters to support Kris Mayes for Attorney General. Kris has engaged in a lifetime of public service. An Arizona native, Kris was an aide to former Governor Janet Napolitano. She served on the Arizona Corporation Commission as the Chair. She is Professor of Practice at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law where she received her law degree.

As a strong advocate for the people, Kris will focus against special interests and take consumer and senior fraud seriously. Kris will fight for women's reproductive health rights and the right to privacy

Kris will protect our precious water supplies. She has already researched Arizona State Land Trust water leases to the Saudis for pumping as much water as they want to grow alfalfa that is flown back to feed Saudi cows. She knows this cannot continue.

Kris Mayes has the qualifications, experience, integrity, and leadership to be our next Attorney General. Vote for Kris Mayes!

Carol W. West

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

