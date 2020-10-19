Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nastier, more vicious campaign than the one McSally is waging, and since I’m looking for a senator whose values of human dignity and common decency are reflected in their campaign, chalk this point up for Mark Kelly. Secondly, I have written many letters to McSally asking her where she stands on a particular issue, and only ONCE has she actually explained her position or even admitted to HAVING a position. I have concluded that McSally can’t tell me her position on any issue, until Mitch McConnell tells her what it is. Martha isn’t accountable to the people of Arizona; her master is McConnell, and she puts him above her constituents every time. I want an independent senator who will act on an intrinsic set of principles in concert with input from Arizonans. Vote for Mark Kelly.
Barbara Seese
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
