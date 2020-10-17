Letter: Vote for Mendoza and Perez LD11

I am grateful to the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board for their online interviews with 2020 candidates. It gave me the opportunity to see the Arizona Legislative District 11 candidates, JoAnna Mendoza (Senate) and Dr. Felipe Perez (House). I was surprised and disappointed that the incumbents, Leach, Finchem and Roberts who currently represent me in LD11 did not bother to show up for the interview.
Ms. Mendoza and Dr. Perez give me hope for the future. They are professional, compassionate and willing to fight for the issues that I am passionate about: equity, public education, affordable healthcare and housing, economic development and protecting our natural resources. You can view the interview on Tucson.com.
Please join me in voting for JoAnna Mendoza and Dr. Felipe Perez. This team will show up, stand up and lead the way for all of Arizona to recover from the pandemic and safely get back to work, school and life.
Patricia Trainor
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
