 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for Mendoza and Perez LD11
View Comments

Letter: Vote for Mendoza and Perez LD11

I am grateful to the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board for their online interviews with 2020 candidates. It gave me the opportunity to see the Arizona Legislative District 11 candidates, JoAnna Mendoza (Senate) and Dr. Felipe Perez (House). I was surprised and disappointed that the incumbents, Leach, Finchem and Roberts who currently represent me in LD11 did not bother to show up for the interview.

Ms. Mendoza and Dr. Perez give me hope for the future. They are professional, compassionate and willing to fight for the issues that I am passionate about: equity, public education, affordable healthcare and housing, economic development and protecting our natural resources. You can view the interview on Tucson.com.

Please join me in voting for JoAnna Mendoza and Dr. Felipe Perez. This team will show up, stand up and lead the way for all of Arizona to recover from the pandemic and safely get back to work, school and life.

Patricia Trainor

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Prop 208

Proposition 208 is an attempt to increase funding for K-12 education in Arizona by increasing taxes on the wealthy. A recent article opposing …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News