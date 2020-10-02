 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Rex Scott
Rex Scott is running for Pima County Supervisor in District 1. He is well qualified and I’ve seen firsthand the kind of man he is. Examples of his strong character were plentiful and apparent during my six years of working with him as my principal at Catalina Magnet High School. Rex is a genuine individual who always helped foster a welcoming and positive atmosphere for everyone around him. When faced with difficult decisions, Rex thoughtfully analyzed all aspects of those impacted.

Most impressive is his level of dedication and preparation. An example of these traits is he took the time to learn the names of all 800+ students. Through his interactions with the students he learned personal interests and made lasting connections.

The qualities that Rex possesses display the type of leadership that is necessary for this position. The type of man who can process through complex issues with meticulous consideration that affords positive results that benefit everyone. I hope you will join me in supporting Rex Scott.

John Faruolo

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

